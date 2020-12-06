Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Macy’s by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 153,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Macy’s by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Macy’s by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 701,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

NYSE:M opened at $11.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $18.57.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

