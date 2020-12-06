Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Position Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 323.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $72,000. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

KRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.91.

KRTX opened at $100.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.77. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $52.62 and a 1 year high of $123.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.17 and a beta of 2.63.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $513,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $982,862.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,890.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,882 shares of company stock worth $6,346,309. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.