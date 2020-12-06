Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 102.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KALU. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 50,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $32,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 5,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total transaction of $479,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,431.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $650,125 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KALU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of KALU stock opened at $99.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.57. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $117.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 130.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $255.70 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

