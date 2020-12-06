JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 78,612 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 643,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,612 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.28% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $23,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $40.52 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.04.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.02. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.34.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. Analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.