JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 27,766 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,162,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,766 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $24,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 371.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 274.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $19.27 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

