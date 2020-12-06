JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 2,071 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.93% of LGI Homes worth $26,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,422,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,261,000 after acquiring an additional 62,704 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 54.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,695,000 after purchasing an additional 55,083 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter worth $4,441,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 32.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 177,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,661,000 after purchasing an additional 43,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crystal Rock Capital Management bought a new position in LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at $3,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $104.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $132.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.69 and a 200-day moving average of $106.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.68.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.29. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $924,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,830.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine downgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

