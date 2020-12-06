JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,456 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.18% of 10x Genomics worth $23,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXG. Venrock Management VI LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $834,562,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,188,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996,052 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 363.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,048,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,628,000 after buying an additional 3,958,168 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 264.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,469,000 after buying an additional 2,873,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 93.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,288,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,012,000 after buying an additional 1,584,772 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on TXG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on 10x Genomics from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.82.

Shares of NYSE:TXG opened at $149.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.34. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $166.31.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 7,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total transaction of $964,812.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,727,316.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $1,231,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,660,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,488 shares of company stock worth $16,747,333 in the last 90 days.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

