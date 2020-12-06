JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Nestlé from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nestlé from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Nestlé in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.00.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $111.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.39. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $122.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nestlé by 4.1% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 876,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,584,000 after purchasing an additional 34,746 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 12.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 194.1% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter worth $3,277,000. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

