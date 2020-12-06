JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LRLCY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded L’Oréal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut L’Oréal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised L’Oréal from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

LRLCY opened at $74.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.69. L’Oréal has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $75.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.48.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.