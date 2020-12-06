JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,600,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,100 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $25,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 199.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $66,241.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PMT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.94.

Shares of PMT opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.77 and a beta of 1.08.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.68. Equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

