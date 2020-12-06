JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,864 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.14% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $25,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3,292.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,471,000 after purchasing an additional 192,112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXJ opened at $75.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.40. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $76.11.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

