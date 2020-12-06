JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 338,838 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,153,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338,838 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.98% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $24,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,785.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 42.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 823.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SFM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $19.89 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 3.56%. Analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joe Fortunato bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $244,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

