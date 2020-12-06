JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 30,038 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,038 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.15% of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd worth $24,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 58.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,991,000 after buying an additional 745,360 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 60.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 50,364 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 19,015 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the second quarter worth $290,000. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

