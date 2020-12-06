JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 295,695 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 818.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 331,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,695 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $24,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the third quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the third quarter worth $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.56. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -53.15 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.73. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $731.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

In other Overstock.com news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $55,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 84,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,568.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Glen Nickle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $34,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,187.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $873,079. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OSTK shares. BidaskClub downgraded Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Overstock.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

