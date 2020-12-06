JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 211,968 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,968 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.44% of LPL Financial worth $26,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter worth about $216,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 24.9% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 50,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $574,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total value of $347,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,221. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial stock opened at $101.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.51. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $102.53.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

LPLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.18.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

