JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 107,422 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,644,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,422 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.85% of H&R Block worth $26,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in H&R Block in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 257.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 28,883 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in H&R Block by 14.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $18.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HRB shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised H&R Block from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. H&R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

