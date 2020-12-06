JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $26.57 Million in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 521,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,571,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.22% of Oak Street Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth $28,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth $4,729,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth $714,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth $338,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth $6,092,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.14.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $55.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.13. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Oak Street Health Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

