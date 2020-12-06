JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,695 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $26,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $221.09 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $138.11 and a 1-year high of $225.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.21 and its 200 day moving average is $202.37.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

