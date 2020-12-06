JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,541 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.41% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $26,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $417,670.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,771.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Barrington Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $69.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.34 and a 200 day moving average of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.71 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 66.17%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

