JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $26.25 Million Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.70% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $26,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2,978.6% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.63.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $142.29 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $157.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -51.93 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.87.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, insider Brian E. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total value of $127,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,331.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John E. Geller, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,571,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,501,928.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,291,190 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

