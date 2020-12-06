JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $25.70 Million Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 864,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,177 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.38% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $25,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 67.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 238.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $37.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.47. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $81.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.56 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 87.30%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OHI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.35.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

