JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $24.98 Million Stock Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 530,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,618 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.35% of Big Lots worth $24,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Big Lots by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Big Lots by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Big Lots by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Big Lots from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Big Lots from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.58.

Big Lots stock opened at $46.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.47. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $57.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.46.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

