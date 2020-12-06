JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $24.71 Million Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 477,454 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of CRH worth $24,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of CRH in the third quarter worth about $512,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 415,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,124,000 after buying an additional 42,480 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 388.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 22,795 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CRH by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRH shares. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

CRH stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $42.56.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

