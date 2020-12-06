JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $24.55 Million Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,673 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,618 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.44% of TopBuild worth $24,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in TopBuild by 75.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BLD opened at $163.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $54.83 and a 12-month high of $191.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.49.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $210,250.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TopBuild has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

