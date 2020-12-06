JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $23.11 Million Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,134,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,573 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.11% of Benchmark Electronics worth $23,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHE. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 13.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 14.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1,293.35 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.25. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $37.36.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $525.95 million for the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

