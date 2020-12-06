JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $23.07 Million Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,800 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.33% of Penumbra worth $23,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Penumbra by 1.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Arani Bose sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.99, for a total value of $25,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 558,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,036,972.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.64, for a total transaction of $1,701,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,591 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,998 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Penumbra from $233.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $253.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.57.

Shares of PEN opened at $209.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.80 and a twelve month high of $277.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 723.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.10 and a 200-day moving average of $208.42.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $151.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

