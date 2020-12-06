JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 752,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,865 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in UGI were worth $24,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in UGI in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 292.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in UGI by 271.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UGI opened at $36.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Co. has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $45.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.95.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 7.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

In other UGI news, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $684,720.00. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $483,097.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.6 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

