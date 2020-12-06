JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,643 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of VeriSign worth $25,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. AJO LP lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 108.2% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 590,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,180,000 after purchasing an additional 307,044 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 10.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,835,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $379,711,000 after purchasing an additional 179,099 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 361.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 167,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,348,000 after purchasing an additional 131,374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 978,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,447,000 after purchasing an additional 123,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 288.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 152,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,452,000 after purchasing an additional 112,904 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,654 shares in the company, valued at $11,530,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total transaction of $1,209,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,052,623.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,444 shares of company stock valued at $9,950,052 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of VeriSign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

VRSN opened at $203.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $148.77 and a one year high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.07 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

