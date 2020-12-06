JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 241,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,911 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $23,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 572,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,961,000 after purchasing an additional 65,333 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the third quarter worth $28,861,000. Strategic Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 70.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 172,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 70,960 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 166,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,584,000 after acquiring an additional 30,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA URTH opened at $111.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1 year low of $66.38 and a 1 year high of $111.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.58.

