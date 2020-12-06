JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,946 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.75% of Perspecta worth $23,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Perspecta by 124.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Perspecta by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Perspecta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta during the third quarter worth about $223,000.

NASDAQ PRSP opened at $23.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43. Perspecta Inc. has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $29.44.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd.

PRSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

In other news, Director Michael Earl Ventling acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $34,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

