JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,209,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,860 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.91% of Trustmark worth $25,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Trustmark by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Trustmark by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Trustmark by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 60,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Trustmark by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29,207 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trustmark alerts:

TRMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Trustmark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Trustmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $26.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Trustmark Co. has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $35.64.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.34. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $182.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

See Also: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.