JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 543,226 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 45,193.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 544,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 11.84% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $25,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

JPEM opened at $53.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.17. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $58.24.

