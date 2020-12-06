JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 433,514 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,012,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 433,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.90% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $23,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OFC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $217,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 309.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 342,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,829,000 after buying an additional 258,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 185,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OFC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

OFC opened at $26.48 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average is $25.00.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.81). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 54.19%.

In other news, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.16 per share, with a total value of $221,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,209.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $180,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,721.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

