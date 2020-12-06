JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 396.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,879,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,299,244 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.77% of SLM worth $22,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 25.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 81.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 554.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the third quarter worth about $98,000.

SLM stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $8.19. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.33.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. SLM had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $364.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.45%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLM. TheStreet raised SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

In other news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 32,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $304,352.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

