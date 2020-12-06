JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,366,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,848 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.26% of BP Midstream Partners worth $23,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 45.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 999,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 30.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of BPMP stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 15.46 and a quick ratio of 15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.03. BP Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $17.08.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 133.81%. On average, research analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 87.97%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BPMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded BP Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on BP Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. BP Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.