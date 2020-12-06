JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 739,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.37% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $24,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

SFBS stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average of $36.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $41.33.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.32 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 18.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Rex D. Mckinney sold 5,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $192,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,814.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas G. Trouche sold 4,121 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $154,702.34. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,852. Company insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SFBS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

