JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,978 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.68% of Fate Therapeutics worth $23,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,566,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,469,000 after purchasing an additional 466,488 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 56.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,929 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,936,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 25.5% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,961,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,295,000 after purchasing an additional 398,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 41.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,556,000 after purchasing an additional 420,140 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 29,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $1,467,249.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,468,029.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $1,295,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,030.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,199 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,200 over the last 90 days. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $60.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.84. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $62.50.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. The business’s revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FATE. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

