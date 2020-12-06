JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.15% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $26,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 87.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,998,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $957,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,164 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 169,233.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 508,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,575,000 after purchasing an additional 507,700 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 30.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,583,000 after purchasing an additional 383,913 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 186.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 528,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,093,000 after purchasing an additional 343,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,543,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,122,000 after purchasing an additional 328,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP opened at $120.22 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $130.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CHKP. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.15.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

