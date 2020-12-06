JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,137,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,854 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $24,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 37.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 267,737 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth $172,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth $1,112,000.

AA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.74.

AA stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.34. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,635.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

