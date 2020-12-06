John R. Stuelpnagel Sells 7,500 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total transaction of $1,134,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 501,391 shares in the company, valued at $75,825,360.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TXG opened at $149.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.83 and a 200-day moving average of $112.34. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $166.31.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $71.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on 10x Genomics from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $120.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.82.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

