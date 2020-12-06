Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.35% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Jiayin Group Inc. provides online individual finance services. The Company’s loan facilitation service mainly matches investors and borrowers. Jiayin Group Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Jiayin Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ JFIN opened at $3.88 on Friday. Jiayin Group has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26. The company has a market cap of $207.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $59.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 25.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jiayin Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jiayin Group stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

