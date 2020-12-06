Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $4.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $4.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.75) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

BKD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Shares of NYSE BKD opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $814.23 million, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.09. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $8.57.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.37. Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 34.34%. The business had revenue of $807.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 297,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 34.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 27,460 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.