Jayshree Ullal Sells 10,293 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 10,293 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.48, for a total value of $2,794,343.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,425.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Monday, November 23rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.26, for a total transaction of $447,994.20.

On Friday, November 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.90, for a total transaction of $355,987.50.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 33,459 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.65, for a total transaction of $8,419,957.35.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $286,398.75.

On Thursday, October 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.61, for a total transaction of $413,220.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $285,876.25.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $270.11 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.63 and a 52-week high of $280.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.91 and a 200 day moving average of $227.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. FBN Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.95.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 378.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 60.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.