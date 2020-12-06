iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.25% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $23,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $315,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,268,000.

IJS stock opened at $80.05 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.12.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

