iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) PT Lowered to $240.00 at Truist

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target decreased by Truist from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $212.00.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $180.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.66 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.48 and a 200-day moving average of $181.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $56.54 and a 1-year high of $274.21.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.34 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 31,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total value of $8,082,562.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,362,049.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $1,092,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,839.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,433 shares of company stock worth $16,711,504 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.