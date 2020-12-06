Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Position Lessened by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,734,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,300,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.03% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $51,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 12,513,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,032 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $59,831,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 177.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,113,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,405,000 after acquiring an additional 712,106 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 36.8% in the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 863,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,808,000 after acquiring an additional 232,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 787,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 256,958 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC opened at $14.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average is $13.49. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $16.91.

