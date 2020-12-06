International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stock Position Lifted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $10,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 21,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.43.

IFF stock opened at $116.00 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.14 and a 1-year high of $143.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.65 and its 200-day moving average is $121.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.