Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICPT. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 512.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICPT. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 28th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average of $49.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.84. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $125.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.