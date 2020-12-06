Insider Selling: World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,343,700.00.

WWE stock opened at $44.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $67.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.83.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WWE shares. ValuEngine upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 250.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 23.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.1% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

