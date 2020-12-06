Insider Selling: Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Insider Sells $1,625,130.00 in Stock

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $1,625,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $59.41 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.68.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VOYA. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.73.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,154,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,003,000 after buying an additional 1,096,394 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 64.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,831,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,696 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Voya Financial by 12.2% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,680,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,035,000 after acquiring an additional 291,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Voya Financial by 13.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,020,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,156,000 after acquiring an additional 231,723 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 50.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 890,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,546,000 after acquiring an additional 297,814 shares during the period.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

